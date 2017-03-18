* × Change Settings

Mango Dreams

London East Asia Film Festival Release Date

Saturday 18th March 2017
new Mango Dreams poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

John Upchurch

Written by:

Mazahir Rahim, Hamza Rahim and John Upchurch

Produced by:

Mazahir Rahim, Anamika Sharma and John Upchurch

Starring:

Ram Gopal Bajaj, Pankaj Tripathy, Sameer Kochhar, Faraz Ahsan, Riju Bajaj and Mahabir Bhullar

Genres:

Adventure, Drama, History

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 33 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

As a child, Dr. Amit Singh survived the British partition of India. Since then, he has been running forward his whole life, running from the horrors of his past - his family murdered by Muslims and the personal guilt he feels for the death of his younger brother. Now, with the onset of dementia, Amit needs to go back, to confront the memories he has been trying to forget before dementia robs him of his chance to make peace with the past. But, before Amit can begin his journey, his son Abhi arrives from America, ready to commit his father to an old age home. Father and son fight. Amit runs from his son and soon meets Salim, a Muslim auto rickshaw driver. Salim's wife was raped and burned to death by Hindu rioters in Gujarat. At first, Amit and Salim make uneasy travel companions - Amit's family murdered by Muslims, Salim's family murdered by Hindus. But, a journey of a thousand miles, stuffed in an auto rickshaw together, has a way of breaking down walls. On their journey, Amit and.

Reviews

Mango Dreams Cast

Last update was at 11:18 18th March 2017