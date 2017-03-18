* × Change Settings

Those Four Walls

London East Asia Film Festival Release Date

Saturday 18th March 2017
new Those Four Walls poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:post-production

Directed by:

Ameet Chana

Written by:

Vallisa Chauhan

Produced by:

Neela Chauhan and Vallisa Chauhan

Starring:

Amara Karan, Rakhee Thakrar, Kulvinder Ghir, Shaheen Khan, Hassan Khan and Antony Costa

Genre:

Drama

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 42 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

The story of 3 best friends, Krish, Aaron and Jayden, who are reunited after Krish arrives back in the UK after living in the USA for 6 years. It follows their journey over a month's period leading to Krish's sister's wedding and a club night organised by Aaron where something happens that changes all of their lives forever.

Reviews

Those Four Walls Cast

Amara Karan

Amara Karan headshot

Date of Birth:

1984

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 3½" (1.61 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Those Four Walls

Rakhee Thakrar

Rakhee Thakrar headshot

Date of Birth:

29 February 1984

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7" (1.7 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Those Four Walls

Kulvinder Ghir

Kulvinder Ghir headshot

Date of Birth:

10 August 1965

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8" (1.73 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Those Four Walls

Shaheen Khan

Shaheen Khan headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Those Four Walls

Hassan Khan

Hassan Khan headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Those Four Walls

Antony Costa

Antony Costa headshot

Date of Birth:

23 June 1981

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9" (1.75 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Those Four Walls

