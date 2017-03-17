* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Tips for Cheating Porady na zdrady

3.6 / 11 votes

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 17th March 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

June-September 2017
?
new Tips for Cheating poster
Contains moderate sex references, language and brief nudity. Suitable for 12 years and over.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

In 1 cinema on Friday 24th March 2017 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Wednesday 5th April 2017.

Directed by:

Ryszard Zatorski

Written by:

Ryszard Zatorski

Starring:

Magdalena Lamparska, Mikolaj Roznerski, Anna Dereszowska, Krzysztof Czeczot, Weronika Rosati and Tomasz Karolak

Genres:

Comedy, Romance

Language:

Polish

Runtime:

1 hour 40 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Betrayed and abandoned by her boyfriend on wedding day, Kalina has decided to open unusual business that will once and for all solve problems of male fidelity. She decided to help women testing loyalty of their partners. Everything goes well until Kalina has to seduce Maciej - coach and specialist in female - male affairs. His wife Beata suspects that he is cheating on her and wants to have irrefutable evidence. Kalina, knowing class "opponent" starts working with redoubled energy, but this time all her plan goes wrong. Maciej is not like other man whom were easily caught cheating.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail alert when Tips for Cheating is showing in a UK cinema near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Tips for Cheating.

Tips for Cheating Cast

Magdalena Lamparska

Magdalena Lamparska headshot

Date of Birth:

1988

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Tips for Cheating

Mikolaj Roznerski

Mikolaj Roznerski headshot

Date of Birth:

6 December 1983

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Tips for Cheating

Anna Dereszowska

Anna Dereszowska headshot

Date of Birth:

7 January 1981

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Tips for Cheating

Krzysztof Czeczot

Krzysztof Czeczot headshot

Date of Birth:

25 July 1979

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Tips for Cheating

Weronika Rosati

Weronika Rosati headshot

Date of Birth:

9 January 1984

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 4¼" (1.63 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Tips for Cheating

Tomasz Karolak

Tomasz Karolak headshot

Date of Birth:

21 June 1971

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 3¼" (1.91 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Tips for Cheating

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 11:18 18th March 2017