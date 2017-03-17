* × Change Settings

Raising Zoey

Unrated

BFI Flare: London LGBT Film Festival Release Date

Friday 17th March 2017
Directed by:

Dante Alencastre

Produced by:

Dante Alencastre and John Johnston

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

54 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

13 year-old Zoey wants nothing more than to simply go to school, learn, have fun with friends and be a kid. Unfortunately, ignorance and intolerance have not always made this easy. Zoey, with the help of her mother and the ACLU, fought school officials for her right to self-identify in school. Even in the face of bullying and endless teasing from both school officials and students, Zoey determinedly continues to live her life and tells her story in the hopes of helping others persevere in living their authentic lives.

