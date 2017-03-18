* × Change Settings

Jurek

Sheffield Adventure Film Festival Release Date

Saturday 18th March 2017
new Jurek poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Pawel Wysoczanski

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

Polish

Runtime:

1 hour 15 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

A documentary about legendary climber Jerzy Kukuczka. Second person in the world to climb all Eight-thousanders.

