The Colours of the Mountain Los colores de la montaña

UK Cinema Release Date

Saturday 18th March 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

June-September 2017
Directed by:

Carlos César Arbeláez

Produced by:

Luis Pacheco

Starring:

Hernán Mauricio Ocampo, Nolberto Sánchez, Genaro Aristizábal, Hernán Méndez, Carmen Torres and Natalia Cuéllar

Genre:

Drama

Language:

Spanish

Runtime:

1 hour 30 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Manuel, 9, has an old ball with which he plays football every day in the countryside. He dreams of becoming a great goalkeeper. His wishes seem set to come true when Ernest, his father, gives him a new ball. But an unexpected accident sends the ball flying into a minefield. Despite the danger, Manuel refuses to abandon his treasure... He convinces Julián and Poca Luz, his two friends, to rescue it with him. Amid the adventures and kids' games, the signs of armed conflict start to appear in the lives of the inhabitants of 'La Pradera.

