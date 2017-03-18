* × Change Settings

The Hammer

Sheffield Adventure Film Festival Release Date

Saturday 18th March 2017
new The Hammer poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Scott Hornsby

Starring:

Jason Lane, David Stiles and Christoph Strasser

Genres:

Action, Adventure, Documentary, Drama, Sport

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 15 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

The toughest race in the world is about to be seen in a whole new light in Hornsby Films' new documentary, The Hammer, about one rookie cyclist's attempt to win the Race Across America (RAAM) The film follows renowned adventure-racer, Jason "The Hammer" Lane, during his 2012 RAAM attempt and shines a spotlight on the cyclist's rookie, but well-meaning crew in a way never before depicted. When The Hammer gets hit, run over, and dragged by a car on day three of the race, the film takes a turn that no one anticipated. The Hammer film, quite literally, brings the viewer into the driver's seat of a RAAM follow vehicle. It exposes the friendships, conflicts, perseverance and humility that comes with a 3,000-mile transcontinental bicycle race and getting one man, on a bike, across the country safely in less than 10 days.

Reviews

The Hammer Cast

Jason Lane

Jason Lane headshot

Recent/Upcoming Films:

David Stiles

David Stiles headshot

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Christoph Strasser

Christoph Strasser headshot

Recent/Upcoming Films:

