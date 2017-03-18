* × Change Settings

Who Is Dervla Murphy?

Sheffield Adventure Film Festival Release Date

Saturday 18th March 2017
Garret Daly

Martina McGlynn

Documentary

English

1 hour 10 minutes (approx.)

Dervla Murphy is Ireland's most prolific travel writer who for five decades has travelled the world mostly alone, and mostly by bicycle. A fiercely independent woman who turned her back on societal conventions at a time when few were as brave, she observed and recorded the world with wonder and curiosity, and an astute political sensibility. But who is Dervla Murphy? This special edition documentary explores the woman behind the words in an interview which shows her personal life to be as fascinating as her extensive journeys. The minutiae of life at home in Lismore and journeys abroad with her grandchildren provide an intimate backdrop to interviews with Dervla, her daughter Rachel, her publisher John Murray and fellow travel writers Michael Palin and Manchán Magan.

