Torrey Pines

BFI Flare: London LGBT Film Festival Release Date

Saturday 18th March 2017
new Torrey Pines poster
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Clyde Petersen

Written by:

Clyde Petersen

Produced by:

Jenny Asarnow, Keith Bacon, Theo Hilton, Chris Looney and Clyde Petersen

Starring:

Webster Crowell and Kimya Dawson

Genres:

Adventure, Animation, Biography

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Torrey Pines is a stop-motion animated feature film by director Clyde Petersen. Based on a true story, the film is a queer punk coming-of-age tale, taking place in Southern California in the early 1990's. Raised by a schizophrenic single mother, Petersen's life story unfolds in a series of baffling and hallucinated events. With a mother fueled by hallucinations of political conspiracy and family dysfunction, Petersen is kidnapped at the age of 12 and taken on a cross-country adventure that will forever alter the family as they know it.

Reviews

Torrey Pines Cast

Webster Crowell

Webster Crowell headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Torrey Pines

Kimya Dawson

Kimya Dawson headshot

Date of Birth:

17 November 1972

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Torrey Pines

Recommendations

