Memories of a Penitent Heart

BFI Flare: London LGBT Film Festival Release Date

Saturday 18th March 2017
Directed by:

Cecilia Aldarondo

Produced by:

Cecilia Aldarondo and Patricia Benabe

Genres:

Documentary, Family

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 9 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Twenty-five years after Miguel died of AIDS, his niece tracks down his estranged lover and cracks open a Pandora's box of unresolved family drama.

