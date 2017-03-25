A historical drama traces the lifelong friendship between two renowned 19th century French artists - painter Paul Cézanne and writer Emile Zola - from their first meeting as schoolmates to their creative rivalry as fame and success continue to elude Cézanne.
10 April 1973
Unknown
5' 10¾" (1.8 m)
Cezanne and I
8 February 1972
Unknown
5' 9" (1.75 m)
Cezanne and I
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Cezanne and I
24 May 1987
Unknown
5' 5¼" (1.66 m)
Cezanne and I
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Cezanne and I
20 September 1949
Unknown
5' 8" (1.73 m)
Cezanne and I