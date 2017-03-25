* × Change Settings

Cezanne and I Cézanne et moi

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 14th April 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

July-October 2017
Contains strong language, nudity and sex references. Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

In 1 cinema on Friday 14th April 2017 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Sunday 7th May 2017.

Directed by:

Danièle Thompson

Written by:

Danièle Thompson

Produced by:

Vivien Aslanian, Florian Genetet-Morel, Nadia Khamlichi, Albert Koski, Romain Le Grand, Adrian Politowski, Ardavan Safaee, Bastien Sirodot, Alain Terzian and Gilles Waterkeyn

Starring:

Guillaume Canet, Guillaume Gallienne, Alice Pol, Déborah François, Pierre Yvon and Sabine Azéma

Genres:

Biography, Drama

Language:

French

Runtime:

1 hour 53 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

A historical drama traces the lifelong friendship between two renowned 19th century French artists - painter Paul Cézanne and writer Emile Zola - from their first meeting as schoolmates to their creative rivalry as fame and success continue to elude Cézanne.

Cezanne and I Cast

Guillaume Canet

Date of Birth:

10 April 1973

Height:

5' 10¾" (1.8 m)

Guillaume Gallienne

Date of Birth:

8 February 1972

Height:

5' 9" (1.75 m)

Alice Pol

Date of Birth:

Déborah François

Date of Birth:

24 May 1987

Height:

5' 5¼" (1.66 m)

Pierre Yvon

Date of Birth:

Sabine Azéma

Date of Birth:

20 September 1949

Height:

5' 8" (1.73 m)

