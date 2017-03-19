* × Change Settings

Ruin and Rose

Unrated

Sheffield Adventure Film Festival Release Date

Sunday 19th March 2017
new Ruin and Rose poster
Suitable for 8 years and over.
Current Status:released
Directed by:

Ben Sturgulewski

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 6 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Acclaimed writer/director Ben Sturgulewski joins the award-winning team at Matchstick Productions and their two decades of filmmaking expertise to deliver "RUIN AND ROSE," an epic creative vision brought to life by the talents of the world's top skiers. Winter landscapes across the planet contrast seamlessly with a thoroughly-crafted story of environmental apocalypse, shot entirely within the otherworldly expanses of Africa's Skeleton Coast. Unlike anything seen before, the dreamlike setting of this film sparks the imagination of not only action sports enthusiasts, but anyone with a beating heart.

