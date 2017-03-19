* × Change Settings

Salam Neighbour

7.5 / 376 votes

UK Cinema Release Date

Sunday 19th March 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

June-September 2017
?
new Salam Neighbour poster
Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

Today in 1 cinema view the list.

Directed by:

Zach Ingrasci and Chris Temple

Produced by:

Salam Darwaza, Zach Ingrasci, Mohab Khattab and Chris Temple

Starring:

Zach Ingrasci and Chris Temple

Genres:

Adventure, Documentary, Drama, News

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 15 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Two Americans deliberately head to the edge of war, just seven miles from the Syrian border, to live among 80,000 uprooted refugees in Jordan's Za'atari refugee camp. As the first filmmakers allowed by the United Nations to register and set-up a tent inside a refugee camp, Zach and Chris plunge into the heart of the world's most pressing humanitarian crisis. From meeting Um Ali, a woman struggling to overcome personal loss and cultural barriers, to the street smart, 10-year-old Raouf, whose trauma hides just beneath his ever present smile, Zach and Chris uncover inspiring stories of individuals rallying, against all odds, to rebuild their lives and those of their neighbors.

Reviews

Salam Neighbour Cast

Zach Ingrasci

Zach Ingrasci headshot

Chris Temple

Chris Temple headshot

Last update was at 12:07 19th March 2017