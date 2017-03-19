* × Change Settings

The Pearl of Africa

BFI Flare: London LGBT Film Festival Release Date

Sunday 19th March 2017
Current Status:released

Directed by:

Jonny von Wallström

Written by:

Jonny von Wallström

Produced by:

Jonny von Wallström and André Wallström

Genres:

Adventure, Documentary, Drama

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 32 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Captures an intimate's struggle for the right to love. Following a Ugandan transgender girl, forced to leave her country.

