Heartstone Hjartasteinn

BFI Flare: London LGBT Film Festival Release Date

Monday 20th March 2017
Directed by:

Guðmundur Arnar Guðmundsson

Written by:

Guðmundur Arnar Guðmundsson

Produced by:

Guðmundur Arnar Guðmundsson, Jesper Morthorst, Lise Orheim Stender and Anton Máni Svansson

Starring:

Baldur Einarsson, Blær Hinriksson, Diljá Valsdóttir, Katla Njálsdóttir, Jónína Þórdís Karlsdóttir and Rán Ragnarsdóttir

Genre:

Drama

Language:

Icelandic

Runtime:

2 hours 9 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

A remote fishing village in Iceland. Teenage boys Thor and Christian experience a turbulent summer as one tries to win the heart of a girl while the other discovers new feelings toward his best friend. When summer ends and the harsh nature of Iceland takes back its rights, it's time to leave the playground and face adulthood.

Last update was at 12:07 19th March 2017