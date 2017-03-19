* × Change Settings

Southwest of Salem: The Story of the San Antonio Four

BFI Flare: London LGBT Film Festival Release Date

Monday 20th March 2017
new Southwest of Salem: The Story of the San Antonio Four poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Deborah S. Esquenazi

Produced by:

Sam Tabet

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 31 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

A documentary that follows the struggle for exoneration of four Latina lesbians who were wrongfully convicted of gang rape against two young girls.

