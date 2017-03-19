* × Change Settings

Free CeCe

BFI Flare: London LGBT Film Festival Release Date

Tuesday 21st March 2017
Directed by:

Jacqueline Gares

Produced by:

Laverne Cox and Jacqueline Gares

Starring:

Laverne Cox, Venus Xtravaganza, Lorena Xtravaganza, Tanya Moore, Domonique Duffy, Tona Brown, CeCe McDonald, Helen Lamboy, Tina Rodriguez and Tyra Hunter

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 40 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

This film confronts the culture of violence surrounding trans women of color. It is told through the voices of Laverne Cox and Cece McDonald.

