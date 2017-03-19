Miles is a high school senior who wants nothing more than to graduate, leave his rural town and move to the city to enrol in film school. Unfortunately, Miles' father has squandered his college fund on his mistress. With no cash and staring a dead-end future right in the face, Miles searches desperately for a way out, coming across a volleyball scholarship program that exists between his high school and the well-regarded Loyola University in Chicago. The catch? The only volleyball team that exists at his school is a girls' team.
16 November 1972
Unknown
5' 11¾" (1.82 m)
Miles
17 November 1951
Unknown
5' 8" (1.73 m)
Get OutMiles
30 March 1957
Unknown
5' 10" (1.78 m)
Miles
16 September 1964
Unknown
5' 5" (1.65 m)
Miles
8 February 1955
Unknown
5' 6" (1.68 m)
Miles
3 July 1964
Unknown
5' 3" (1.6 m)
Miles
Unknown
Unknown
6' (1.83 m)
Miles