Miles

BFI Flare: London LGBT Film Festival Release Date

Tuesday 21st March 2017
new Miles poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

At BFI Flare: London LGBT Film Festival. Show listing.

Directed by:

Nathan Adloff

Written by:

Nathan Adloff and Justin D.M. Palmer

Produced by:

Ash Christian, Anne Clements, Stephen Israel, Laura Klein, Devon Schneider and Charles Solomon Jr.

Starring:

Missi Pyle, Stephen Root, Paul Reiser, Molly Shannon, Ethan Phillips, Yeardley Smith and Tim Boardman

Genres:

Comedy, Drama, Family, Sport

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 30 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Miles is a high school senior who wants nothing more than to graduate, leave his rural town and move to the city to enrol in film school. Unfortunately, Miles' father has squandered his college fund on his mistress. With no cash and staring a dead-end future right in the face, Miles searches desperately for a way out, coming across a volleyball scholarship program that exists between his high school and the well-regarded Loyola University in Chicago. The catch? The only volleyball team that exists at his school is a girls' team.

Miles Cast

Missi Pyle

Missi Pyle headshot

Date of Birth:

16 November 1972

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 11¾" (1.82 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Miles

Stephen Root

Stephen Root headshot

Date of Birth:

17 November 1951

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8" (1.73 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Get OutMiles

Paul Reiser

Paul Reiser headshot

Date of Birth:

30 March 1957

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10" (1.78 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Miles

Molly Shannon

Molly Shannon headshot

Date of Birth:

16 September 1964

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 5" (1.65 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Miles

Ethan Phillips

Ethan Phillips headshot

Date of Birth:

8 February 1955

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 6" (1.68 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Miles

Yeardley Smith

Yeardley Smith headshot

Date of Birth:

3 July 1964

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 3" (1.6 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Miles

Tim Boardman

Tim Boardman headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' (1.83 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Miles

Last update was at 12:07 19th March 2017