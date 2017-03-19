* × Change Settings

Two Soft things, Two Hard Things

BFI Flare: London LGBT Film Festival Release Date

Tuesday 21st March 2017
Directed by:

Mark Kenneth Woods and Michael Yerxa

Written by:

Mark Kenneth Woods and Michael Yerxa

Produced by:

Mark Kenneth Woods and Michael Yerxa

Starring:

Jack Anawak, Alethea Arnaquq-Baril, Allison Brewer, Franco Buscemi, Miali Buscemi and Maureen Doherty

Genres:

Documentary, History, News

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 11 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

As a small group in Nunavut, Canada prepare for a seminal LGBTQ Pride celebration in the Arctic, the film explores how colonization and religion have shamed and erased traditional Inuit beliefs about sexuality and family structure and how, 60 years later, a new generation of Inuit are actively 'unshaming' their past.

Reviews

