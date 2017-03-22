A modern retelling of Shakespeare's Othello set within the music scene of East London. Oz and Ivan are lifelong friends and music producers. When Oz gets offered a lucrative recording contract, he makes the decision to separate from Ivan professionally. This rejection turns to rage, as Ivan plots to undermine Oz's success and get him kicked off the label. The plan kickstarts an escalation of jealousy and paranoia in Oz. With deadly consequences.
24 June 1961
Unknown
6' 1" (1.85 m)
My Cousin RachelBeautiful Devils
17 August 1990
Unknown
5' 7" (1.7 m)
Beautiful Devils
Unknown
Unknown
5' 4" (1.63 m)
Beautiful Devils
15 May 1966
Unknown
6' 2" (1.88 m)
Beautiful Devils
1968
Unknown
6' 1" (1.85 m)
Beautiful Devils
5 September 1987
Unknown
Unknown
Beautiful Devils