Beautiful Devils

Unrated

UK Cinema Release Date

Wednesday 22nd March 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

June-September 2017
new Beautiful Devils poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

Today in 1 cinema view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Sunday 26th March 2017.

Directed by:

James Marquand

Written by:

Sacha Bennett and Jennifer Majka

Produced by:

Andrew Loveday, Michael Loveday, Terry Loveday, Craig Tuohy and Tom Worth

Starring:

Iain Glen, Rachel Hurd-Wood, Dominique Provost-Chalkley, Greg Wise, Steven Waddington and Elliot James Langridge

Genre:

Drama

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 59 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

A modern retelling of Shakespeare's Othello set within the music scene of East London. Oz and Ivan are lifelong friends and music producers. When Oz gets offered a lucrative recording contract, he makes the decision to separate from Ivan professionally. This rejection turns to rage, as Ivan plots to undermine Oz's success and get him kicked off the label. The plan kickstarts an escalation of jealousy and paranoia in Oz. With deadly consequences.

Reviews

Beautiful Devils Cast

Iain Glen

Iain Glen headshot

Date of Birth:

24 June 1961

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 1" (1.85 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

My Cousin RachelBeautiful Devils

Rachel Hurd-Wood

Rachel Hurd-Wood headshot

Date of Birth:

17 August 1990

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7" (1.7 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Beautiful Devils

Dominique Provost-Chalkley

Dominique Provost-Chalkley headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 4" (1.63 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Beautiful Devils

Greg Wise

Greg Wise headshot

Date of Birth:

15 May 1966

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 2" (1.88 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Beautiful Devils

Steven Waddington

Steven Waddington headshot

Date of Birth:

1968

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 1" (1.85 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Beautiful Devils

Elliot James Langridge

Elliot James Langridge headshot

Date of Birth:

5 September 1987

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Beautiful Devils

Recommendations

