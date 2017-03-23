* × Change Settings

All Governments Lie: Truth, Deception, and the Spirit of I.F. Stone

DocHouse Release Date

Friday 24th March 2017
Directed by:

Fred Peabody

Produced by:

Jeff Cohen, Andrew Munger, Steve Ord and Peter Raymont

Starring:

I.F. Stone, Carl Bernstein, Noam Chomsky, Desmond Cole, David Corn and Tom Engelhardt

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 31 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

A look at the life and work of American journalist, IF. Stone, who leads a one-man crusade against government deception.

