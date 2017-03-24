* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

327 Notebooks 327 Cuadernos

7.7 / 32 votes

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 24th March 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

July-September 2017
?
new 327 Notebooks poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

Today in 1 cinema view the list.

Directed by:

Andrés Di Tella

Produced by:

Alejandra Grinschpun, Gema Juarez Allen and Jennifer Walton

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

Spanish

Runtime:

1 hour 16 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Ricardo Piglia, one of the great narrators of Hispanic language, returns to Argentina after many years of living abroad. It is proposed to review exhaustively, for the first time, the 327 notebooks that constitute his private diary.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail alert when 327 Notebooks is showing in a UK cinema near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on 327 Notebooks.

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 07:57 24th March 2017