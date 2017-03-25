* × Change Settings

The Untold Tales of Armistead Maupin

Unrated

BFI Flare: London LGBT Film Festival Release Date

Saturday 25th March 2017
Directed by:

Jennifer M. Kroot

Produced by:

Gerry Kim, Jennifer Kroot, Jennifer M. Kroot and Mayuran Tiruchelvam

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 30 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

The Untold Tales of Armistead Maupin examines the life and work of one of the world's most beloved storytellers, following his evolution from a conservative son of the Old South into a gay rights pioneer whose novels have inspired millions to claim their own truth. Jennifer Kroot's documentary about the creator of Tales of the City moves nimbly between playful and poignant and laugh-out-loud funny. With help from his friends (including Neil Gaiman, Laura Linney, Olympia Dukakis, Sir Ian McKellen and Amy Tan) Maupin offers a disarmingly frank look at the journey that took him from the jungles of Vietnam to the bathhouses of 70's San Francisco to the front line of the American culture war.

Reviews

