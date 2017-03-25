* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Racing Extinction

8.2 / 5293 votes

Wild Film Festival Scotland Release Date

Saturday 25th March 2017
new Racing Extinction poster
Contains mild bad language, footage of real animal hunting and slaughter. Suitable for 8 years and over.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

Today in 1 cinema view the list.

Directed by:

Louie Psihoyos

Written by:

Mark Monroe

Produced by:

Olivia Ahnemann, Gina Papabeis and Fisher Stevens

Starring:

Louie Psihoyos, Heather Dawn Rally, Michael Novacek, Christopher W. Clark, Yao Ming and Elon Musk

Genres:

Action, Adventure, Documentary, Thriller

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 33 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Scientists predict we may lose half the species on the planet by the end of the century. They believe we have entered the sixth major extinction event in Earth's history. Number five took out the dinosaurs. This era is called the Anthropocene, or 'Age of Man', because the evidence shows that humanity has sparked this catastrophic loss. We are the only ones who can stop it as well. The Oceanic Preservation Society, the group behind the Academy Award winning film The Cove, is back for Racing Extinction. Along with some new innovators, OPS will bring a voice to the thousands of species on the very edge of life. An unlikely team of activists is out to expose the two worlds endangering species across the globe. The first threat to the wild comes from the international trade of wildlife. Bogus markets are being created at the expense of creatures who have survived on this planet for millions of years. The other threat is all around us, hiding in plain sight. There's a hidden world that the oil and gas companies don't want the rest of us to see.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Racing Extinction.

Racing Extinction Cast

Louie Psihoyos

Louie Psihoyos headshot

Date of Birth:

15 April 1957

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Racing Extinction

Heather Dawn Rally

Heather Dawn Rally headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Racing Extinction

Michael Novacek

Michael Novacek headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Racing Extinction

Christopher W. Clark

Christopher W. Clark headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Racing Extinction

Yao Ming

Yao Ming headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Racing Extinction

Elon Musk

Elon Musk headshot

Date of Birth:

28 June 1971

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 2" (1.88 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Racing Extinction

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 09:29 25th March 2017