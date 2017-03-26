* × Change Settings

The Threshold

Unrated

Edinburgh Asian Film Festival Release Date

Sunday 26th March 2017
Directed by:

Pushan Kripalani

Written by:

Nihaarika Negi

Produced by:

Vishal Dhandhia and Akshat Shah

Starring:

Rajit Kapoor, Neena Gupta and Dhanendra Kawde

Genre:

Drama

Language:

Hindi

Runtime:

1 hour 27 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

A North Indian couple, in their early 60s, at their mountain retreat. Their son has just gotten married, a reception has ended and all the guests have left. She chooses this moment to tell her husband that she is leaving. What follows is an endless day: the avalanche of this long-gathering decision and what it means to a decades-long relationship. Fragments of conversations, silence and chaos, as nostalgia mingles with menace and tenderness with cruelty. What will they succeed in rescuing against the landslide of memory and emotion.

The Threshold Cast

