Yasuni Man

9.2 / 6 votes

Wild Film Festival Scotland Release Date

Sunday 26th March 2017
Current Status:released

Directed by:

Ryan Killackey

Written by:

Ryan Killackey

Produced by:

Ryan Killackey

Starring:

Otobo Baihua and Ryan Killackey

Genres:

Adventure, Documentary, Drama, History, News

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 34 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Yasuni Man is a film about a conflict raging deep within the Ecuadorian Amazon. It's a real-life Avatar story. Once under siege by missionaries seeking to civilize them, the Waorani people battle industry operatives and their own government in a fight to survive. Join filmmaker Ryan Patrick Killackey and his native friend Otobo as they embark on an expedition into the most bio-diverse forest on Earth. Witness what may be lost as oil companies encroach, human rights violations run rampant, and a forest Eden is destroyed - all for the oil that lies beneath Yasuni.

