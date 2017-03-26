* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Political Animals

8.7 / 13 votes

BFI Flare: London LGBT Film Festival Release Date

Sunday 26th March 2017
new Political Animals poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

Today in 1 cinema view the list.

Directed by:

Jonah Markowitz and Tracy Wares

Written by:

Jonah Markowitz and Tracy Wares

Produced by:

Anne Clements, Denise Hudson, Jonah Markowitz, Chris Panizzon and Marc Smolowitz

Starring:

Jackie Goldberg, Christine Kehoe, Sheila Kuehl, Carole Migden and Gavin Newsom

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 27 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Here are four of the toughest, most eloquent and inspiring women in American politics. For over 30 years, California-based civil rights pioneers Carole Migden, Sheila Kuehl, Jackie Goldberg and Christine Kehoe have proudly stood on the front line of the fight for LGBT equality. The first out lesbians to hold public office, they authored and pushed through early ground-breaking anti-discrimination and domestic partnership bills. Featuring thrilling landmark speeches from inside the chambers of power, where these women have calmly and bravely stood up to insults and derision over the years, their relentless humanitarianism has changed minds and laws for the greater good. If you feel like political systems around the world are beyond repair, watch this film and be reassured that great individuals are still out there, instigating progressive change and safeguarding LGBT rights.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Political Animals.

Political Animals Cast

Jackie Goldberg

Jackie Goldberg headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Political Animals

Christine Kehoe

Christine Kehoe headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Political Animals

Sheila Kuehl

Sheila Kuehl headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Political Animals

Carole Migden

Carole Migden headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Political Animals

Gavin Newsom

Gavin Newsom headshot

Date of Birth:

10 October 1967

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 3" (1.91 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Political Animals

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 08:39 26th March 2017