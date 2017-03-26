Political Animals

Movie Synopsis:

Here are four of the toughest, most eloquent and inspiring women in American politics. For over 30 years, California-based civil rights pioneers Carole Migden, Sheila Kuehl, Jackie Goldberg and Christine Kehoe have proudly stood on the front line of the fight for LGBT equality. The first out lesbians to hold public office, they authored and pushed through early ground-breaking anti-discrimination and domestic partnership bills. Featuring thrilling landmark speeches from inside the chambers of power, where these women have calmly and bravely stood up to insults and derision over the years, their relentless humanitarianism has changed minds and laws for the greater good. If you feel like political systems around the world are beyond repair, watch this film and be reassured that great individuals are still out there, instigating progressive change and safeguarding LGBT rights.