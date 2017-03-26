Signature Move

Movie Synopsis:

Zaynab's life is pretty much filled with her work as an immigration lawyer and, like the good Muslim daughter she is, taking care of her recently widowed mother Parveen. However, sharing a home together comes at a cost; the constant re-arrangement of Zaynab's favourite paintings and the TV always tuned to the Pakistani soap operas Parveen obsesses over. Then there's the whole 'when are you going to find a man and settle down' speech. It's delivered daily, but Zaynab has deftly learned to deflect it, as there's a few things Parveen doesn't know about her daughter: Zaynab's preference for women being one of them. As such, she's quite happy existing in her little closet and keeping her mother at arms-length. But then Mexican firebrand Alma comes into her life and falling in love puts a whole different pressure on living with mum.