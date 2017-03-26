* × Change Settings

Signature Move

8.6 / 5 votes

BFI Flare: London LGBT Film Festival Release Date

Sunday 26th March 2017
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:released

Directed by:

Jennifer Reeder

Written by:

Lisa Donato and Fawzia Mirza

Produced by:

Angie Gaffney, Brian Hieggelke, Fawzia Mirza and Eugene Park

Starring:

Fawzia Mirza, Shabana Azmi, Sari Sanchez, Audrey Francis, Charin Alvarez and Molly Brennan

Genres:

Comedy, Drama, Romance

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 20 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Zaynab's life is pretty much filled with her work as an immigration lawyer and, like the good Muslim daughter she is, taking care of her recently widowed mother Parveen. However, sharing a home together comes at a cost; the constant re-arrangement of Zaynab's favourite paintings and the TV always tuned to the Pakistani soap operas Parveen obsesses over. Then there's the whole 'when are you going to find a man and settle down' speech. It's delivered daily, but Zaynab has deftly learned to deflect it, as there's a few things Parveen doesn't know about her daughter: Zaynab's preference for women being one of them. As such, she's quite happy existing in her little closet and keeping her mother at arms-length. But then Mexican firebrand Alma comes into her life and falling in love puts a whole different pressure on living with mum.

Reviews

Signature Move Cast

Fawzia Mirza

Fawzia Mirza headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Signature Move

Shabana Azmi

Shabana Azmi headshot

Date of Birth:

18 September 1950

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Signature Move

Sari Sanchez

Sari Sanchez headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 3" (1.6 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Signature Move

Audrey Francis

Audrey Francis headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Signature Move

Charin Alvarez

Charin Alvarez headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Signature Move

Molly Brennan

Molly Brennan headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Signature Move

