Nails

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 16th June 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

September-December 2017
Nails poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Dennis Bartok

Written by:

Tom Abrams and Dennis Bartok

Produced by:

Jan Doense, Brendan McCarthy, John McDonnell and Herman Slagter

Starring:

Shauna Macdonald, Steve Wall, Ross Noble, Leah McNamara, Charlotte Bradley and Dennis Bartok

Genre:

Horror

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 25 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Dana Milgrom is a track coach and mother who's survived a near-death car accident, only to find herself paralyzed and trapped inside her own body. Forced to communicate via an artificial voice program and hooked to a breathing machine, she becomes convinced that a terrifying presence called Nails exists inside her hospital room. No one believes her - not even her own husband, who think she's experiencing a mental breakdown. As her marriage disintegrates and her grip on reality starts to shred, Dana fights to convince the doctors and staff that Nails is real and intent on destroying her.

Reviews

Nails Cast

Shauna Macdonald

Shauna Macdonald headshot

Date of Birth:

1981

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 6½" (1.69 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Nails

Steve Wall

Steve Wall headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Nails

Ross Noble

Ross Noble headshot

Date of Birth:

6 June 1976

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9" (1.75 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Nails

Leah McNamara

Leah McNamara headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Nails

Charlotte Bradley

Charlotte Bradley headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Nails

Dennis Bartok

Dennis Bartok headshot

Date of Birth:

1 March 1965

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Nails

