Perfect Blue Pafekuto buru

7.9 / 30780 votes

UK Cinema Release Date

Tuesday 31st October 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

February-April 2018
?
Perfect Blue poster
Contains Passed 18 for strong violence, nudity and language. Suitable only for adults.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Advanced screenings in 12 cinemas on Friday 27th October 2017 - view the list.
Also, currently scheduled to be shown on the above release date in 85 cinemas - view the list.

Directed by:

Satoshi Kon

Written by:

Sadayuki Murai, Yoshikazu Takeuchi and Lia Sargent

Produced by:

Hiroaki Inoue, Yoshihisa Ishihara, Masao Maruyama, Hitomi Nakagaki and Yutaka Togo

Starring:

Junko Iwao, Rica Matsumoto, Shinpachi Tsuji, Masaaki Ôkura, Yôsuke Akimoto and Yoku Shioya

Genres:

Animation, Horror, Music, Mystery, Thriller

Language:

Japanese

Runtime:

1 hour 19 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Mima leaves the idol group CHAM, in order to pursue her dream as an actress. Mima climbs up the rocky road to success by performing as rape victims and posing nude for magazines, but is haunted by her reflections of the past.

Perfect Blue Cast

Junko Iwao

Junko Iwao headshot

Date of Birth:

18 February 1970

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Perfect Blue

Rica Matsumoto

Rica Matsumoto headshot

Date of Birth:

30 November 1968

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 3" (1.6 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Perfect BluePokemon the Movie : I Choose You!

Shinpachi Tsuji

Shinpachi Tsuji headshot

Date of Birth:

20 October 1956

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Perfect Blue

Masaaki Ôkura

Masaaki Ôkura headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Perfect Blue

Yôsuke Akimoto

Yôsuke Akimoto headshot

Date of Birth:

5 February 1944

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Perfect Blue

Yoku Shioya

Yoku Shioya headshot

Date of Birth:

24 June 1958

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Perfect Blue

Recommendations

Last update was at 21:25 17th October 2017