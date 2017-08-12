* × Change Settings

All Saints

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 1st September 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

December 2017-February 2018
All Saints poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:post-production

Directed by:

Steve Gomer

Written by:

Steve Armour

Produced by:

Marc Bienstock, Barrett J. Leigh and Jimmy Sprague

Starring:

Cara Buono, John Corbett, Barry Corbin, David Keith, Gregory Alan Williams and Patrick Johnson

Genre:

Drama

Language:

English

Runtime:

Movie Synopsis:

All Saints is based on the inspiring true story of salesman-turned-pastor Michael Spurlock, the tiny church he was ordered to shut down, and a group of refugees from Southeast Asia. Together, they risked everything to plant seeds for a future that might just save them all.

Reviews

All Saints Cast

Cara Buono

Cara Buono headshot

Date of Birth:

1 March 1971

Real Name:

Height:

5' 5" (1.65 m)

John Corbett

John Corbett headshot

Date of Birth:

9 May 1961

Real Name:

Height:

6' 5" (1.96 m)

Barry Corbin

Barry Corbin headshot

Date of Birth:

16 October 1940

Real Name:

Height:

5' 11" (1.8 m)

David Keith

David Keith headshot

Date of Birth:

8 May 1954

Real Name:

Height:

5' 11" (1.8 m)

Gregory Alan Williams

Gregory Alan Williams headshot

Date of Birth:

12 June 1956

Real Name:

Height:

Patrick Johnson

Patrick Johnson headshot

Date of Birth:

Real Name:

Height:

5' 11" (1.8 m)

Last update was at 20:15 12th August 2017