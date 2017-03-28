* × Change Settings

The Illinois Parables

UK Cinema Release Date

Tuesday 28th March 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

July-September 2017
Current Status:released

Directed by:

Deborah Stratman

Written by:

Deborah Stratman

Produced by:

Deborah Stratman

Starring:

Raven Wolf C. Felton Jennings II, Joshua Frieman, Anna Toborg, Jose Oubrerie, Daniel Verdier and David Gatten

Genres:

Documentary, History

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

An experimental documentary comprised of regional vignettes about faith, force, technology and exodus. Eleven parables relay histories of settlement, removal, technological breakthrough, violence, messianism and resistance, all occurring somewhere in the state of Illinois. But the state is a structural ruse, and its histories are allegories that ask what belief might teach us about nationhood. In our desire to understand the inscrutable, whom do we end up blaming or endorsing.

The Illinois Parables Cast

