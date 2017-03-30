* × Change Settings

Rabb Da Radio

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 31st March 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

July-September 2017
?
new Rabb Da Radio poster
Contains infrequent mild violence. Suitable for 8 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 5 cinemas on Friday 31st March 2017 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Thursday 6th April 2017.

Official Site:

www.facebook.com

Directed by:

Harry Bhatti and Tarnvir Singh Jagpal

Starring:

Tarsem Jassar, Mandy Takhar and Simi Chahal

Genre:

Drama

Language:

Punjabi

Runtime:

2 hours (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

A woman builds a wall in her house to separate the family.

Reviews

Rabb Da Radio Cast

Tarsem Jassar

Tarsem Jassar headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Rabb Da Radio

Mandy Takhar

Mandy Takhar headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Rabb Da Radio

Simi Chahal

Simi Chahal headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Rabb Da Radio

