* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Howards End

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 28th July 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

November 2017-January 2018
?
Howards End poster
Suitable for 8 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Advanced screening in 1 cinema on Thursday 27th July 2017 - view the list.

Directed by:

James Ivory

Written by:

E.M. Forster and Ruth Prawer Jhabvala

Produced by:

Ismail Merchant and Ann Wingate

Starring:

Vanessa Redgrave, Helena Bonham Carter, Joseph Bennett, Emma Thompson, Prunella Scales, Adrian Ross Magenty, Jo Kendall and Anthony Hopkins

Genres:

Drama, Romance

Language:

English

Runtime:

2 hours 16 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Encounter of three social classes of England at the beginning of the 20th century : the Victorian capitalists (the Wilcoxes) considering themselves as aristocrats, whose only god is money ; the enlightened bourgeois (the Schlegels), humanistic and philanthropic ; and the workers (the Basts), fighting to survive. The Schlegel sisters' humanism will be torn apart as they try both to softly knock down the Wilcox's prejudices and to help the Basts.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when Howards End is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Howards End.

Howards End Cast

Vanessa Redgrave

Vanessa Redgrave headshot

Date of Birth:

30 January 1937

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 11" (1.81 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Film Stars Don't Die in LiverpoolHowards EndPrick Up Your Ears

Helena Bonham Carter

Helena Bonham Carter headshot

Date of Birth:

26 May 1966

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 2" (1.57 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Howards EndOcean's Eight

Joseph Bennett

Joseph Bennett headshot

Date of Birth:

1968

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Howards End

Emma Thompson

Emma Thompson headshot

Date of Birth:

15 April 1959

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8" (1.73 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Alone in BerlinHowards End

Prunella Scales

Prunella Scales headshot

Date of Birth:

22 June 1932

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 3½" (1.61 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Howards End

Adrian Ross Magenty

Adrian Ross Magenty headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Howards End

Jo Kendall

Jo Kendall headshot

Date of Birth:

1953

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 6½" (1.69 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Howards End

Anthony Hopkins

Anthony Hopkins headshot

Date of Birth:

31 December 1937

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8½" (1.74 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Thor: RagnarökHowards End

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 17:48 8th July 2017