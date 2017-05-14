* × Change Settings

Inversion Varoonegi

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 19th May 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

August-November 2017
?
Inversion poster
Contains infrequent mild bad language. Suitable for 8 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 3 cinemas on Friday 19th May 2017 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Thursday 1st June 2017.

Directed by:

Behnam Behzadi

Written by:

Behnam Behzadi

Produced by:

Behnam Behzadi

Starring:

Alireza Aghakhani, Sahar Dolatshahi, Roya Javidnia, Ali Mosaffa, Setareh Pesyani and Shirin Yazdanbakhsh

Genre:

Drama

Language:

Persian

Runtime:

1 hour 24 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Tehran's air pollution has reached maximum levels because of thermal inversion. Unmarried 30-something Niloofar lives with her aged mother, and stays busy with her alterations shop. When doctors insist that her mother must leave smoggy Tehran for her respiratory health, Niloofar's brother and family elders decide that she must also move away to accompany her mother. Niloofar is torn between family loyalty and living her own life and pursuing a potential love interest. She is the youngest and she has always obeyed their orders, but this time she must stand up for herself.

Inversion Cast

Alireza Aghakhani

Alireza Aghakhani headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Sahar Dolatshahi

Sahar Dolatshahi headshot

Date of Birth:

8 October 1979

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Roya Javidnia

Roya Javidnia headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Ali Mosaffa

Ali Mosaffa headshot

Date of Birth:

1 December 1966

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Setareh Pesyani

Setareh Pesyani headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Shirin Yazdanbakhsh

Shirin Yazdanbakhsh headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

