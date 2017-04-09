* × Change Settings

Love Off the Cuff

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 28th April 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

August-October 2017
?
new Love Off the Cuff poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Ho-Cheung Pang

Written by:

Yee-sum Luk, Ho-Cheung Pang and Chi-Man Wan

Produced by:

Ho-Cheung Pang

Starring:

Shawn Yue, Miriam Chin Wah Yeung, Mengjie Jiang and Paul Chun

Genre:

Romance

Language:

Cantonese

Runtime:

2 hours 1 minute (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

In 2010, Jimmy and Cherie fell in love in the back alleys of Hong Kong. In 2012, they each found a new love in a new city, but they ultimately chose to stay together. In 2017, Cherie and Jimmy will brave the stormy seas and save their relationship. Can Cherie and Jimmy overcome their seven-year itch? The path to finding out the answer is filled with laughs and tears.

Reviews

Love Off the Cuff Cast

Shawn Yue

Shawn Yue headshot

Date of Birth:

13 November 1981

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10" (1.78 m)

Miriam Chin Wah Yeung

Miriam Chin Wah Yeung headshot

Date of Birth:

3 February 1974

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 4" (1.63 m)

Mengjie Jiang

Mengjie Jiang headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Paul Chun

Paul Chun headshot

Date of Birth:

17 May 1945

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 6½" (1.69 m)

Last update was at 09:04 9th April 2017