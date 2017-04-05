* × Change Settings

Manje Bistre

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 14th April 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

July-October 2017
?
new Manje Bistre poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Baljit Singh Deo

Written by:

Gippy Grewal

Produced by:

Gippy Grewal

Starring:

Gippy Grewal, Sonam Bajwa, Karamjeet Anmol, Gurpreet Ghuggi, Jaggi Singh and B.N. Sharma

Genres:

Comedy, Drama

Language:

Punjabi

Runtime:

Unknown
Reviews

Manje Bistre Cast

Gippy Grewal

Gippy Grewal headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Manje Bistre

Sonam Bajwa

Sonam Bajwa headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7" (1.7 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Manje Bistre

Karamjeet Anmol

Karamjeet Anmol headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Manje Bistre

Gurpreet Ghuggi

Gurpreet Ghuggi headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Manje Bistre

Jaggi Singh

Jaggi Singh headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Manje Bistre

B.N. Sharma

B.N. Sharma headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Manje Bistre

