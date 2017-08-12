* × Change Settings

Patti Cake$

UK Premiere

Wednesday 23rd August 2017
UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 1st September 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

December 2017-February 2018
?
Patti Cake$ poster
Contains strong language and sex references. Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Advanced screenings in 22 cinemas on Thursday 24th August 2017 - view the list.

Directed by:

Geremy Jasper

Written by:

Geremy Jasper

Produced by:

Chris Columbus, Michael Gottwald, Dan Janvey, Jonathan Montepare, Noah Stahl, Daniela Taplin Lundberg and Rodrigo Teixeira

Starring:

Danielle Macdonald, Bridget Everett, Siddharth Dhananjay, Mamoudou Athie, Cathy Moriarty and McCaul Lombardi

Genre:

Drama

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 48 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Patti Cake$ introduces Australian native Danielle Macdonald in a breakout role, as aspiring rapper Patricia Dombrowski, aka. Killa P, a.k.a. Patti Cake$. Fighting an unlikely quest for glory in her downtrodden hometown in Jersey where her life is falling apart, Patti tries to reach the big time in the hip hop scene with original and affecting music. Cheered on by her grandmother and only friends, Jheri and Basterd, Patti also shoulders her mother's heartaches and misfortunes.

Reviews

Patti Cake$ Cast

Danielle Macdonald

Danielle Macdonald headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7" (1.7 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Patti Cake$

Bridget Everett

Bridget Everett headshot

Date of Birth:

21 April 1972

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Patti Cake$

Siddharth Dhananjay

Siddharth Dhananjay headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Patti Cake$

Mamoudou Athie

Mamoudou Athie headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Patti Cake$

Cathy Moriarty

Cathy Moriarty headshot

Date of Birth:

29 November 1960

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9" (1.75 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Patti Cake$

McCaul Lombardi

McCaul Lombardi headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Patti Cake$

Last update was at 20:15 12th August 2017