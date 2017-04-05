* × Change Settings

Gekijo-ban Sword Art Online: Ordinal Scale Sword Art Online

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 21st April 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

July-October 2017
Current Status:complete

Advanced screenings in 34 cinemas on Wednesday 19th April 2017 - view the list.
Also, currently scheduled to be shown on the above release date in 14 cinemas - view the list.

Directed by:

Tomohiko Ito

Written by:

Tomohiko Ito and Reki Kawahara

Starring:

Ryan Bartley, Christine Marie Cabanos, Robbie Daymond, Marc Diraison, Rina Hidaka and Hiroaki Hirata

Genres:

Action, Adventure, Animation, Fantasy, Sci-Fi

Language:

Japanese

Runtime:

1 hour 59 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

In 2026, a new machine called the Augma is developed to compete against the NerveGear and its successor, the Amusphere. A next-gen wearable device, the Augma doesn't have a full-dive function like its predecessors. Instead, it uses Augmented Reality (AR) to get players into the game. It is safe, user-friendly and lets users play while they are conscious, making it an instant hit on the market. The most popular game on the system is "Ordinal Scale" (aka: OS), an ARMMORPG developed exclusively for the Augma. Asuna and the gang have already been playing OS for a while, and soon Kirito decides to join them. However, they're about to find out that Ordinal Scale isn't all fun and games.

Gekijo-ban Sword Art Online: Ordinal Scale Cast

Ryan Bartley

Ryan Bartley headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 3" (1.6 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:



Christine Marie Cabanos

Christine Marie Cabanos headshot

Date of Birth:

12 July 1988

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:



Robbie Daymond

Robbie Daymond headshot

Date of Birth:

11 March 1982

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' (1.83 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:



Marc Diraison

Marc Diraison headshot

Date of Birth:

7 February 1975

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 11" (1.8 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:



Rina Hidaka

Rina Hidaka headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:



Hiroaki Hirata

Hiroaki Hirata headshot

Date of Birth:

7 August 1963

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9" (1.75 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:



