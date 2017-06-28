* × Change Settings

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 7th July 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

October 2017-January 2018
?
The Last Word poster
Contains strong language. Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 2 cinemas on Friday 21st July 2017 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Thursday 27th July 2017.

Directed by:

Mark Pellington

Written by:

Stuart Ross Fink

Produced by:

Kirk D'Amico, Anne-Marie Mackay, Mark Pellington and Theresa Won

Starring:

Shirley MacLaine, Amanda Seyfried, AnnJewel Lee Dixon, Thomas Sadoski, Philip Baker Hall and Gedde Watanabe

Genres:

Comedy, Drama

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 47 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Harriet is a successful, retired businesswoman who wants to control everything around her until the bitter end. To make sure her life story is told her way, she pays off her local newspaper to have her obituary written in advance under her watchful eye. But Anne, the young journalist assigned to the task, refuses to follow the script and instead insists on finding out the true facts about Harriett's life, resulting in a life-altering friendship.

Reviews

The Last Word Cast

Shirley MacLaine

Shirley MacLaine headshot

Date of Birth:

24 April 1934

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7" (1.7 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Last Word

Amanda Seyfried

Amanda Seyfried headshot

Date of Birth:

3 December 1985

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 2½" (1.59 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Last WordGringoMamma Mia: Here We Go Again!

AnnJewel Lee Dixon

AnnJewel Lee Dixon headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Last Word

Thomas Sadoski

Thomas Sadoski headshot

Date of Birth:

1 July 1976

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10¾" (1.8 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Last Word

Philip Baker Hall

Philip Baker Hall headshot

Date of Birth:

10 September 1931

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 6" (1.68 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Last Word

Gedde Watanabe

Gedde Watanabe headshot

Date of Birth:

26 June 1955

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7" (1.7 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Last Word

