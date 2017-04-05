Solomon Mahlangu is a Mamelodi township schoolboy-hawker who, after the events of June 16th joins the military wing of the ANC to fight against the brutal oppression of the Apartheid regime and ends up becoming an icon of South Africa's liberation.
Kalushi: The Story of Solomon Mahlangu
Kalushi: The Story of Solomon Mahlangu
Kalushi: The Story of Solomon Mahlangu
Kalushi: The Story of Solomon Mahlangu
Kalushi: The Story of Solomon Mahlangu
22 March 1980
Kalushi: The Story of Solomon Mahlangu