* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Kalushi: The Story of Solomon Mahlangu

UK Cinema Release Date

Thursday 6th April 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

July-October 2017
?
new Kalushi: The Story of Solomon Mahlangu poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 1 cinema on Thursday 6th April 2017 view the list.

Directed by:

Thabo Rametsi

Written by:

Thabo Rametsi and Thabo Malema

Produced by:

Walter Ayres and Mandlakayise Walter Dube

Starring:

Thabo Rametsi, Thabo Malema, Welile Nzuza, Jafta Mamabolo, Louw Venter and Fumani Shilubana

Genres:

Biography, Drama, Thriller

Language:

English

Runtime:

3 hours 17 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Solomon Mahlangu is a Mamelodi township schoolboy-hawker who, after the events of June 16th joins the military wing of the ANC to fight against the brutal oppression of the Apartheid regime and ends up becoming an icon of South Africa's liberation.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when Kalushi: The Story of Solomon Mahlangu is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Kalushi: The Story of Solomon Mahlangu.

Kalushi: The Story of Solomon Mahlangu Cast

Thabo Rametsi

Thabo Rametsi headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Kalushi: The Story of Solomon Mahlangu

Thabo Malema

Thabo Malema headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Kalushi: The Story of Solomon Mahlangu

Welile Nzuza

Welile Nzuza headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Kalushi: The Story of Solomon Mahlangu

Jafta Mamabolo

Jafta Mamabolo headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Kalushi: The Story of Solomon Mahlangu

Louw Venter

Louw Venter headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Kalushi: The Story of Solomon Mahlangu

Fumani Shilubana

Fumani Shilubana headshot

Date of Birth:

22 March 1980

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Kalushi: The Story of Solomon Mahlangu

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 07:16 5th April 2017