Late Shift

UK Cinema Release Date

Thursday 6th April 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

July-October 2017
?
new Late Shift poster
Contains very strong language and strong violence. Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

In 10 cinemas on Thursday 6th April 2017 view the list.

Directed by:

Tobias Weber

Written by:

Michael Robert Johnson and Tobias Weber

Produced by:

Kurban Kassam and Baptiste Planche

Starring:

Joe Sowerbutts, Haruka Abe, Richard Durden, Joel Basman, Lily Travers and Martin Alcock

Genre:

Thriller

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 30 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Matt, a smart student, has to prove his innocence after being forced to take part in a bold heist at a famous London auction house. The consequences take him on a journey across London to escape the twisted web he finds himself caught in, discover the truth and gain his retribution. How will the audience decide to act when everything is turning against him.

Reviews

Late Shift Cast

Joe Sowerbutts

Joe Sowerbutts headshot

Date of Birth:

1988

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Late Shift

Haruka Abe

Haruka Abe headshot

Date of Birth:

8 January 1985

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 3" (1.6 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Late Shift

Richard Durden

Richard Durden headshot

Date of Birth:

8 February 1944

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Late ShiftChurchill

Joel Basman

Joel Basman headshot

Date of Birth:

23 January 1990

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7" (1.7 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Late Shift

Lily Travers

Lily Travers headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 5" (1.65 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Late Shift

Martin Alcock

Martin Alcock headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Late Shift

Last update was at 07:16 5th April 2017