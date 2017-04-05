* × Change Settings

Urvi

UK Cinema Release Date

Saturday 8th April 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

July-October 2017
new Urvi poster
Contains sexual threat, strong language and violence. Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 9 cinemas on Saturday 8th April 2017 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Sunday 9th April 2017.

Directed by:

Pradeep Verma

Starring:

Shweta Pandit, Sruthi Hariharan, Shraddha Srinath, Achyuth Kumar, Janvi Jyothi and Prabhu Mundkar

Genres:

Crime, Drama, Thriller

Language:

Kannada

Runtime:

2 hours 32 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Three women unite to fight a common antagonist.

Reviews

Urvi Cast

