Mr. Gaga

UK Cinema Release Date

Sunday 9th April 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

July-October 2017
?
new Mr. Gaga poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 1 cinema on Sunday 9th April 2017 view the list.

Directed by:

Tomer Heymann

Written by:

Tomer Heymann

Produced by:

Barak Heymann

Starring:

Ohad Naharin, Tzofia Naharin, Avi Belleli, Naomi Blocj Fortis, Gina Buntz and Natalie Portman

Genres:

Biography, Documentary

Language:

Hebrew

Runtime:

1 hour 40 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Ohad Naharin, artistic director of the Batsheva Dance Company, is regarded as one of the most important choreographers in the world. Meeting him at a critical turning point in his personal life, this spirited and insightful documentary will introduce you to a man with great artistic integrity and an extraordinary vision. Filmed over a period of eight years, director Tomer Heymann mixes intimate rehearsal footage with an extensive unseen archive and breathtaking dance sequences. This story of an artistic genius who redefined the language of modern dance is guaranteed to leave you skipping.

Reviews

Last update was at 07:16 5th April 2017