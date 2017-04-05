* × Change Settings

La madre

6.7 / 23 votes

¡Viva! Spanish & Latin American Festival Release Date

Wednesday 5th April 2017
Suitable for 12 years and over.
Current Status:released

Directed by:

Alberto Morais

Written by:

Verónica García, Ignacio Gutiérrez-Solana and Alberto Morais

Produced by:

Paulo Branco, Adrian Lustig and Alberto Morais

Starring:

Laia Marull, Nieve de Medina, María Albiñana, Javier Mendo, Sergio Caballero and Alexandru Stanciu

Genre:

Drama

Language:

Spanish

Runtime:

1 hour 29 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Miguel is a 14-year-old kid about to go back to a centre for minors. His mother, out of work and with an unstable personal life, is incapable of taking care of him. This is why Miguel lives in a state of constant urgency, doing the housework, selling Kleenex or stealing from supermarkets. All this ends when Social Services come for him again, and his mother makes him seek refuge in the house of Bogdan, a Rumanian ex-lover of hers who lives in a nearby town. At the same time, María, the owner of a bar, sympathizes with the boy and gives him the virtually maternal treatment that he does not get in his own home. However, everything is thrust forward when the mother suddenly disappears.

Reviews

La madre Cast

