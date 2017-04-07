Sonsuz Ask

Movie Synopsis:

Can is a passionate and dedicated doctor who became a professor at a young age. Every moment of his life is vital to him and his patients, nevertheless he fails to realise something in the hustle and bustle of daily life: living in the moment.



Whereas, Zeynep's essence is all about the 'moment'. She enlivens her being with small joys and leads a modest life with her sister as a cleaning lady.



While Can plans every single minute of his life, he never expects to fall in love with the cleaning lady who comes to his house. Time suddenly stops for Can and Zeynep when they fall in love with each other unexpectedly. As if belonging in two different worlds is not enough, their perspectives on life differ drastically like day and night.