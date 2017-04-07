* × Change Settings

Sonsuz Ask

6.1 / 57 votes

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 7th April 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

July-October 2017
?
new Sonsuz Ask poster
Contains infrequent moderate bad language. Suitable for 12 years and over.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

Today in 1 cinema view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Thursday 13th April 2017.

Directed by:

Ahmet Katiksiz

Written by:

Deniz Akçay

Starring:

Murat Yildirim, Fahriye Evcen, Filiz Ahmet, Fatih Al, Ege Aydan and Fatih Dogan

Genre:

Romance

Language:

Turkish

Runtime:

1 hour 54 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Can is a passionate and dedicated doctor who became a professor at a young age. Every moment of his life is vital to him and his patients, nevertheless he fails to realise something in the hustle and bustle of daily life: living in the moment.

Whereas, Zeynep's essence is all about the 'moment'. She enlivens her being with small joys and leads a modest life with her sister as a cleaning lady.

While Can plans every single minute of his life, he never expects to fall in love with the cleaning lady who comes to his house. Time suddenly stops for Can and Zeynep when they fall in love with each other unexpectedly. As if belonging in two different worlds is not enough, their perspectives on life differ drastically like day and night.

Reviews

Sonsuz Ask Cast

Murat Yildirim

Murat Yildirim headshot

Date of Birth:

13 April 1979

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 11¾" (1.82 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Sonsuz Ask

Fahriye Evcen

Fahriye Evcen headshot

Date of Birth:

4 June 1986

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 5¾" (1.67 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Sonsuz Ask

Filiz Ahmet

Filiz Ahmet headshot

Date of Birth:

1981

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 6¼" (1.68 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Sonsuz Ask

Fatih Al

Fatih Al headshot

Date of Birth:

12 September 1976

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10¾" (1.8 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Sonsuz Ask

Ege Aydan

Ege Aydan headshot

Date of Birth:

1958

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Sonsuz Ask

Fatih Dogan

Fatih Dogan headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Sonsuz Ask

Recommendations

Last update was at 07:02 7th April 2017