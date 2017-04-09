* × Change Settings

The Spacewalker Vremya Pervyh

7.7 / 51 votes

UK Cinema Release Date

Sunday 9th April 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

July-October 2017
?
new The Spacewalker poster
Contains infrequent strong language. Suitable for 12 years and over.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

Today in 10 cinemas view the list.

Directed by:

Dmitriy Kiselev

Written by:

Sergey Kaluzhanov, Yuriy Korotkov and Oleg Pogodin

Produced by:

Sergey Ageev, Timur Bekmambetov and Evgeniy Mironov

Starring:

Vladimir Ilin, Konstantin Khabenskiy, Anatoliy Kotenyov, Evgeniy Mironov and Aleksandra Ursulyak

Genre:

Adventure

Language:

Russian

Runtime:

2 hours 20 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

The film is set in the 60s of the 20th century, during the Cold War and the space race between USSR and the United States. Russians plan to send a man into space. Military pilot Pavel Belyayev and Alexey Leonov are ready to step into the open space. But on the way they face many obstacles and dangers.

Reviews

The Spacewalker Cast

Vladimir Ilin

Vladimir Ilin headshot

Date of Birth:

16 November 1947

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Konstantin Khabenskiy

Konstantin Khabenskiy headshot

Date of Birth:

11 January 1972

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7¾" (1.72 m)

Anatoliy Kotenyov

Anatoliy Kotenyov headshot

Date of Birth:

25 September 1958

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Evgeniy Mironov

Evgeniy Mironov headshot

Date of Birth:

29 November 1966

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Aleksandra Ursulyak

Aleksandra Ursulyak headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

