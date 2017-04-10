* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Fortune Favours the Brave Fortune favors the brave

Unrated

Leeds Young Film Festival Release Date

Monday 10th April 2017
new Fortune Favours the Brave poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

Today in 1 cinema view the list.

Directed by:

Norbert Lechner

Written by:

Katrin Milhahn and Antonia Rothe

Produced by:

Norbert Lechner

Starring:

Linda Anh Dang, Lynn Dortschack, Dinh Y. Nhung, Andreas Schmidt, Lena Stolze and Manh Cuong Tran

Language:

German

Runtime:

1 hour 36 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

The film tells the story of an unusual friendship between the Vietnamese sisters LINH (11) and TIEN (9) and eleven-year-old Pauline. Linh's mother has to return to Vietnam to look after Linh's sick grandmother, leaving Linh and her little sister behind to fend for themselves - but no one can be allowed to get wind of it! Pauline, the neighborhood's self-appointed 'spy', discovers their secret and threatens to give them away. This early case of blackmail blossoms into a real friendship. But there are others trying to suss them out.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Fortune Favours the Brave.

Fortune Favours the Brave Cast

Linda Anh Dang

Linda Anh Dang headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Fortune Favours the Brave

Lynn Dortschack

Lynn Dortschack headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Fortune Favours the Brave

Dinh Y. Nhung

Dinh Y. Nhung headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Fortune Favours the Brave

Andreas Schmidt

Andreas Schmidt headshot

Date of Birth:

23 November 1963

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 1¼" (1.86 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Fortune Favours the Brave

Lena Stolze

Lena Stolze headshot

Date of Birth:

8 August 1956

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 3" (1.6 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Fortune Favours the Brave

Manh Cuong Tran

Manh Cuong Tran headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Fortune Favours the Brave

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 07:12 10th April 2017