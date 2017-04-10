Fortune Favours the Brave

Movie Synopsis:

The film tells the story of an unusual friendship between the Vietnamese sisters LINH (11) and TIEN (9) and eleven-year-old Pauline. Linh's mother has to return to Vietnam to look after Linh's sick grandmother, leaving Linh and her little sister behind to fend for themselves - but no one can be allowed to get wind of it! Pauline, the neighborhood's self-appointed 'spy', discovers their secret and threatens to give them away. This early case of blackmail blossoms into a real friendship. But there are others trying to suss them out.