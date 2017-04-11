* × Change Settings

Kikoriki. Legend of the Golden Dragon Smeshariki. Legenda o Zolotom Drakone

5.9 / 84 votes

Leeds Young Film Festival Release Date

Tuesday 11th April 2017
new Kikoriki. Legend of the Golden Dragon poster
Suitable for all ages.
Current Status:released

Directed by:

Denis Chernov

Written by:

Denis Chernov and Dmitriy Yakovenko

Produced by:

Fedor Bondarchuk, Ilya Popov and Dmitriy Rudovskiy

Starring:

Vadim Bochanov, Mikhail Chernyak, Garik Kharlamov, Sergey Mardar, Vladimir Maslakov and Dmitriy Nagiev

Genre:

Animation

Language:

Russian

Runtime:

1 hour 25 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

The lovably simple residents of peaceful Kikoriki Island are thrown kicking and screaming into big adventure, when their resident scientist invents an amazing device - a helmet called "the Improverizor," which takes personality traits from one person and swaps them with traits of someone else. But when spineless young Wally tries to use the untested device to cure his cowardice, he ends up even more spineless - by getting accidentally body-switched with a squirmy little caterpillar. Now he has even more to fear than he could have ever imagined, and so do his fellow villagers, as they're dragged into a madcap adventure packed with plane crashes, mistaken identities, erupting volcanoes and angry primitives on the warpath. Boy, do the Kikoriki Crew wish they could switch place now - with anyone.

Reviews

Kikoriki. Legend of the Golden Dragon Cast

Vadim Bochanov

Vadim Bochanov headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Kikoriki. Legend of the Golden Dragon

Mikhail Chernyak

Mikhail Chernyak headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Kikoriki. Legend of the Golden Dragon

Garik Kharlamov

Garik Kharlamov headshot

Date of Birth:

28 February 1980

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 1¼" (1.86 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Kikoriki. Legend of the Golden Dragon

Sergey Mardar

Sergey Mardar headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Kikoriki. Legend of the Golden Dragon

Vladimir Maslakov

Vladimir Maslakov headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Kikoriki. Legend of the Golden Dragon

Dmitriy Nagiev

Dmitriy Nagiev headshot

Date of Birth:

4 April 1967

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8½" (1.74 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Kikoriki. Legend of the Golden Dragon

