Raven the Little Rascal: The Great Race Der kleine Rabe Socke - Das große Rennen

Leeds Young Film Festival Release Date

Wednesday 12th April 2017
Suitable for all ages.
Directed by:

Sandor Jesse and Ute von Münchow-Pohl

Written by:

Katja Grübel and Nele Moost

Produced by:

Dirk Beinhold and Bernhard zu Castell

Starring:

Jan Delay, Katharina Thalbach, Anna Thalbach, Gerhard Delling, Mia Diekow and Ulli Smandek

Genres:

Adventure, Animation, Family

Language:

German

Runtime:

1 hour 13 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

In a powerful story about teamwork, acceptance and finding one's calling, little Raven and his friends take part in an exciting and tumultuous race through the forest.

Reviews

Raven the Little Rascal: The Great Race Cast

Jan Delay

Date of Birth:

25 August 1976

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Katharina Thalbach

Date of Birth:

19 January 1954

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 1" (1.55 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Anna Thalbach

Date of Birth:

1 June 1973

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 2¼" (1.58 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Gerhard Delling

Date of Birth:

21 April 1959

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Mia Diekow

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Ulli Smandek

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

